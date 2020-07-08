Serena Williams Pledges Proceeds Of Her Jewelry Line Sales To Black Lives Matter

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Serena Williams is not only the GOAT on the tennis court but also one of our generation's most prominent philanthropists.
Recently, Serena announced that she would donate all the July profits obtained from selling a new necklace from her Serena Williams Jewelry line to black small-business owners to alleviate the damage inflicted by the pandemic.
The message was displayed on the Serena Williams Jewelry Instagram page. "Our exclusive capsule Unstoppable is here! Now through August 5, we're proudly donating all net proceeds of our Unstoppable Collection to Opportunity Fund's Small Business Relief Fund to provide support directly to black small-business owners".
The necklace is engraved with the word "unstoppable," because let's face it, Serena is unstoppable.
Serena explained the thought behind the simple design: "The design is a polished circle — a symbol of serenity and unity — with one glittering round diamond. We thought a lot about which single, meaningful word would energize us most right now.. we chose "unstoppable" because it's so optimistic and strong — and who doesn't need that kind of inspiration?" The style is $100.
Proceed will go towards Opportunity Fund's Small Business Relief Fund was established to lend a hand to owners that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund aims to help women, people of color, and immigrants, whose businesses have gone dry during these tough times.
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS