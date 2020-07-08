Serena Williams Pledges Proceeds Of Her Jewelry Line Sales To Black Lives Matter

Serena Williams is not only the GOAT on the tennis court but also one of our generation's most prominent philanthropists.

Recently, Serena announced that she would donate all the July profits obtained from selling a new necklace from her Serena Williams Jewelry line to black small-business owners to alleviate the damage inflicted by the pandemic.

The message was displayed on the Serena Williams Jewelry Instagram page. "Our exclusive capsule Unstoppable is here! Now through August 5, we're proudly donating all net proceeds of our Unstoppable Collection to Opportunity Fund's Small Business Relief Fund to provide support directly to black small-business owners".