Do It!: Chloe x Halle Break The Internet With Custom Futuristic Bodysuits At The 2020 MTV VMAs

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Chloe x Halle left fans speechless at the 2020 MTV VMAs with their highly anticipated pre-show performance. Keep scrolling to see why!
Styled by Zerina Akers, the singing duo looked amazing as they performed "Ungodly Hour" in bold metallic looks by New York fashion designer, Sho Konishi.
The head-to-toe looks expertly caught our attention—especially since the futuristic design was completely custom! We especially loved their hair accessories by Laurel DeWitt and earrings by Nina Berenato.
Are we the only ones getting early 2000s vibes? An entire mood!
(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
