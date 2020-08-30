Do It!: Chloe x Halle Break The Internet With Custom Futuristic Bodysuits At The 2020 MTV VMAs

hloe x Halle Break The Internet With Custom Futuristic Bodysuits At The 2020 MTV VMAs

Do It!: Chloe x Halle Break The Internet With Custom Futuristic Bodysuits At The 2020 MTV VMAs

These metallic looks definitely caught our attention!

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Chloe x Halle left fans speechless at the 2020 MTV VMAs with their highly anticipated pre-show performance. Keep scrolling to see why! 

Styled by Zerina Akers, the singing duo looked amazing as they performed "Ungodly Hour" in bold metallic looks by New York fashion designer, Sho Konishi.

The head-to-toe looks expertly caught our attention—especially since the futuristic design was completely custom! We especially loved their hair accessories by Laurel DeWitt and earrings by Nina Berenato.

Are we the only ones getting early 2000s vibes? An entire mood! 

(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC