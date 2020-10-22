Beyoncé Surprises Fans By Dropping Sexy Images Of Herself In Ivy Park Unitards Ahead Of Launch

Beyoncé Surprises Fans By Dropping Sexy Images Of Herself In Ivy Park Unitards Ahead Of Launch

See how the singer wants you to style in the new collection dropping on Oct. 30.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Are you ready to shop for the latest collection of Ivy Park that drops on Oct. 30? We know we are! 

Hours after Beyoncé stunned us all with the surprise announcement of her second collection, the Queen of Athleisure posted some highly-anticipated photos wearing fashions from her upcoming collection. 

DRIP 2 October 30

If you’re anything like us, the new images will have us even more excited about “Drip 2.” 

Below, take a look at some of the images of Queen Bey in the new collection:

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

Amongst the highlights of the new collection includes a sexy fitted catsuit, stylish two-piece fashions, and even adorable belt bags!

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

It also appears that the new color palette features a magical mix of soft pastels and sexy jewel-toned colors. We are especially in love with the minty fresh attire!

Going off the previous drop, we have a feeling it will be sold out within minutes. For those looking to get their hands on new merch before it sells out, we suggest you sign up for updates on the Adidas website. 

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

