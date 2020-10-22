Beyoncé Surprises Fans By Dropping Sexy Images Of Herself In Ivy Park Unitards Ahead Of Launch

Written by Tweety Elitou

Are you ready to shop for the latest collection of Ivy Park that drops on Oct. 30? We know we are! Hours after Beyoncé stunned us all with the surprise announcement of her second collection, the Queen of Athleisure posted some highly-anticipated photos wearing fashions from her upcoming collection.

If you’re anything like us, the new images will have us even more excited about “Drip 2.” Below, take a look at some of the images of Queen Bey in the new collection:

Amongst the highlights of the new collection includes a sexy fitted catsuit, stylish two-piece fashions, and even adorable belt bags!

It also appears that the new color palette features a magical mix of soft pastels and sexy jewel-toned colors. We are especially in love with the minty fresh attire! RELATED | Beyoncé Thanks Fans Who Braved The Harsh Weather To Help Her Adidas x Ivy Park Collection Sell Out In Minutes Going off the previous drop, we have a feeling it will be sold out within minutes. For those looking to get their hands on new merch before it sells out, we suggest you sign up for updates on the Adidas website.