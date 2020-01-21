Beyoncé Thanks Fans Who Braved The Harsh Weather To Help Her Adidas x Ivy Park Collection Sell Out In Minutes

Written by Tweety Elitou

As expected, Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park capsule collection sold out within minutes! According to Vibe, the only items that were available by the end of the day on Friday (during the surprise pre-launch) were Ivy Park socks, and those were sold out by Saturday (Jan. 18). We honestly weren’t surprised, especially since the collection that launched on Saturday was on the tip of everyone’s tongues—and timelines—for weeks.

Beyoncé’s mom, Miss Tina, planned an impromptu photo shoot when she received her trunk full of the line that featured a color palette with vivid colors of solar orange, maroon and cream.

Thankful for those who braved the harsh weather in long lines to shop her first gender-neutral athleisure line with Adidas, Beyoncé took to Instagram to thank her BeyHive for their continued support.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. She then went on to thank her celebrity friends and family members who kept us talking with videos unboxing the massive orange garment boxes delivered to their doors. RELATED | Beyoncé Anoints Cardi B, Laverne Cox, Reese Witherspoon And More A-Listers With Ivy Park Gifts “All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud,” she continued before sounding off, “Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B.” We love you too, Queen Bey!

If you weren’t able to cop something from the Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration, good luck finding portions of the collection that are still available at select Adidas stores, as well as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Finish Line and Foot Locker. No worries if you didn't get anything this time, the collection will surely be restocked soon. Stand by.