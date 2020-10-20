Surprise!: Beyoncé Announces Ivy Park Drop On 10/30 So Get Ready

Here's what we know about the upcoming collection.

Published 5 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Beyoncé just revealed that a second Ivy Park collection will be arriving on Oct. 30, and we honestly cannot contain our excitement! 

Nearly a year after the relaunch of her famous athleisure brand, Queen Bey posted an image of a field on her social media. On the photo, the words: "This is my park."

DRIP 2 October 30

To further our excitement, the famous singer and entrepreneur captioned the Instagram post: “DRIP 2 October 30.”

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark #IvyPark

At this time, there aren't many details available about what to expect from the upcoming collection, but going off the previous drop, we have a feeling it will be sold out within minutes. 

We also gather that the prices will continue to range from $25 to $170, like the previous maroon and orange collection by Adidas x Ivy Park.

Either way, City Girls’ rapper JT wasted no time in getting her bid in for free goodies. 

“Queen don’t forget us this time,” she commented on the picture. "Ima dm you my P.O. Box!"

adidas x IVY PARK unboxing

Who can blame her? As you know, Ivy Park is a highly celebrity-adorned brand—especially after the social media buzz created by Beyoncé’s gifting of the “orange trunk.”

For those looking to get their hands on new merch before it sells out, we suggest you sign up for updates on the Adidas website. 

(Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

