Surprise!: Beyoncé Announces Ivy Park Drop On 10/30 So Get Ready

Nearly a year after the relaunch of her famous athleisure brand, Queen Bey posted an image of a field on her social media. On the photo, the words: "This is my park."

Beyoncé just revealed that a second Ivy Park collection will be arriving on Oct. 30, and we honestly cannot contain our excitement!

To further our excitement, the famous singer and entrepreneur captioned the Instagram post: “DRIP 2 October 30.”

At this time, there aren't many details available about what to expect from the upcoming collection, but going off the previous drop, we have a feeling it will be sold out within minutes.

We also gather that the prices will continue to range from $25 to $170, like the previous maroon and orange collection by Adidas x Ivy Park.

Either way, City Girls’ rapper JT wasted no time in getting her bid in for free goodies.

“Queen don’t forget us this time,” she commented on the picture. "Ima dm you my P.O. Box!"