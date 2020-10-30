Hol' Up!: Gucci Sells Ripped Tights For $200 And They Sold Out In Minutes

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Luxury fashion house Gucci has been receiving backlash for its new ripped tights that are selling for $200. The Italian fashion brand had social media users gawking at images of its pricey Black Distressed Tights on its seller websites SSENSE and Clothbase.
The item is listed and described as "stretch mesh tights in black. High-rise. Distressing throughout, Woven logo at elasticised waistband."
Photos on the site showed models wearing stretch mesh tights that look like they’ve been clawed by a cat. To add an even more worn and distressed look on the black tights, there are rips on the front and back of the leg as well as holes on the knees with snags and pull marks that run down the front leg.
We’re not sure why someone would buy a pair of tights that you can snag and rip yourself, but the tights are now sold out on the Gucci website.
Diet Prada didn’t hesitate to post about the foolishness, mentioning that the designer tights look no different to any other holed and laddered pair they have in their drawers for many years.
(Photo: Getty Images)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
She's turning more than a few heads.
days
COMMENTS