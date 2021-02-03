Naomi Osaka Stars In Levi’s Beauty Of Becoming Film For Black History Month

Today Levi's® has released their short film, Beauty of Becoming, featuring groundbreaking athlete Naomi Osaka.
The three-time Grand Slam singles champion, who is the daughter of a Japanese mother and Haitian father, sat down with filmmaker and artist Oge Egbuonu to discuss her journey towards Activism, the importance of reflection and using her platform to advocate for Black lives on and off the court.
"Activism for me means speaking what you feel in your heart. I feel like everyone has their experiences that shape them into a person, and no one can take that away from you, and I feel like it's your individuality that makes you unique," Naomi says in the interview.
The 23-year-old bi-racial beauty wore classic Levi's jeans with the matching denim jacket for the video. Her natural curls were styled to perfectly frame her face, and her flawless makeup featured dark red lipstick.
In the video, Naomi opens up about her journey towards becoming her most authentic self.
"I feel like I've been really hesitant and worried about what people think of me too often, and I just feel like everything I've experienced in my life, I want people to understand that that shaped me. And I wanted to use my platform for a good cause."
Naomi Osaka's Beauty of Becoming film is the first of 15 individual films that are part of the Levi's® Beauty of Becoming Series.
(Photo courtesy of Levi's by Shaniqwa Jarvis)
