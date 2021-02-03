Naomi Osaka Stars In Levi’s Beauty Of Becoming Film For Black History Month

Today Levi's® has released their short film, Beauty of Becoming, featuring groundbreaking athlete Naomi Osaka.

The three-time Grand Slam singles champion, who is the daughter of a Japanese mother and Haitian father, sat down with filmmaker and artist Oge Egbuonu to discuss her journey towards Activism, the importance of reflection and using her platform to advocate for Black lives on and off the court.

"Activism for me means speaking what you feel in your heart. I feel like everyone has their experiences that shape them into a person, and no one can take that away from you, and I feel like it's your individuality that makes you unique," Naomi says in the interview.