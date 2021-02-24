You Go, Girl!: Precious Lee Becomes The First Curve Model To Slay On A Versace Runway

Written by Tweety Elitou

At BET, we are privileged to celebrate our Blackness every day. In honor of Black History Month, we are pulling out extra confetti as we profile some of the most influential Black people in the fashion and beauty industries—especially if their accomplishments and contributions are overlooked by mainstream society. Cheers to our icons! In September 2020, Precious Lee took major strides toward the push for inclusivity in the fashion industry—literally.

In case you missed it, the curve model caused quite a buzz as she strutted down the Versace catwalk during Milan Fashion Week, last year.

(Photo: Handout/Versace Press Office via Getty Images)















Since then, the Atlanta-born beauty has continued to make her-story, as the only curvy model in Versace's latest campaign with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. RELATED | April Walker: Meet The Woman Who Shaped 90s Hip Hop Fashion With Streetwear Worn By Tupac, LL Cool J, And More! Recently, the IMG Model chatted with GMA about the groundbreaking moment when she took her first steps at the coveted runway show, along with how she plans to continue to stand up for Black women and curvy models who are often overlooked.

“Walking Versace with two other non-traditional sized models was a huge breakthrough,” she shares about the breaking barriers in the fashion industry. “My mind is still trying to wrap around the fact that not only did I walk the show, but I was also in the campaign.” “I am the only curve model in the campaign,” she continues. “For me as an African American woman […] to finally be able to breakthrough something that was not set up for me— [the fashion industry] is not set up for someone my size and my color and my background. It is a lot to get through that.”

Citing her parents as a source of strength, Lee is no stranger to trailblazing in the multi-billion-dollar business. As the first African American curve model to appear on the pages of American Vogue, Precious Lee deserves to be celebrated! We look forward to seeing how the model, actress, and writer continues to advocate for race and size diversity across the entertainment industry. Kudos to you, sis!