Oh, Hell Yeah!: Rihanna’s Inclusive Savage x Fenty Brand Plans To Open Physical Stores In 2022

Rihanna is ready to add a few more zeros to her billion-dollar-empire. According to Business Insider, the lingerie mogul has plans to open physical stores for her Savage X Fenty brand in 2022.
Here’s what we know! In an interview with Bloomberg, the brand's chief marketing and design officer, Christiane Pendarvis, revealed that you'll "absolutely see some stores in 2022."
Pendarvis added that the expansion will appeal to "customers who don't feel comfortable purchasing online."
Although the locations have yet to be mapped out, the shopping news has already garnered serious excitement from fans who want to cop the inclusive lingerie brand in person. Below, see how a fan reacted to Rihanna’s latest money move!
FYI: The announcement comes amidst the major rebrand of Victoria's Secret. The brand currently has 871 stores across the US and Canada.
So BET Family, what do you think about the ability to shop upcoming Savage x Fenty collections in brick-and-mortar stores? Share your thoughts.
(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)
