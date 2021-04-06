Real Love!: Viola Davis And Her Husband, Julius Tennon Share A Sweet Moment During The NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, are relationship goals. The lovely couple will celebrate 18 years of marriage in June, and their bond couldn’t be more substantial.
During the 2021 NAACP Image Awards, Viola took home an award for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and How To Get Away with Murder, and her lovely beau Julius was right by her side.
While accepting her award, host Anthony Anderson joked about Viola not kissing her husband after thanking him during her speech. Well, before the cameras went off, Viola and Julius shared a sweet kiss in front of the world.
Julius also made sure that his wife was looking good during the awards by helping her fix her dress strap. We love a man who makes sure that we are all the way together.
Cheers to their unconditional love!
(Photo: Getty Images)
