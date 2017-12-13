Floyd Mayweather Is On A Fly AF Asian Vacation

Remember earlier this month, when Floyd Mayweather Jr. got caught in a classic case of "what are those?" while wearing knee-high riding boots at the Great Wall of China? Well, the retired boxer (so he says for now) continues to live his best life while on vacation, adding a new stop in Thailand.

I’m Different - I got a Different Kind of Money...... #Yacht #Phuket #JamesBondIsland A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 12, 2017 at 2:03am PST

The undefeated champ set sail in Phuket on a big money yacht and shared some snaps for the ‘Gram of his luxe excursions! From kayaking through the caves of Hong Island to walking the shores of James Bond Island, Floyd’s vacation is undeniably lit.

Kayaking Through The Caves Of Hong Island. #Phuket A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 12, 2017 at 3:27am PST

I Don’t Know About Y’all, But I’m Living!!! #ADifferentKindOfMoney #Phuket #JamesBondIsland A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 12, 2017 at 2:20am PST

Phuket, Thailand A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 12, 2017 at 12:34am PST

So far during Floyd and the Money Team's "world tour," they've jet-set through iconic landmarks in China...

#Traveling #TheMoneyTeam A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:26pm PST

Forbidden City Beijing,China 「金錢團隊」 Photo Credit: @ikitchie A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

Invading Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Shopping, Eating And Enjoying Life!!!! 📸 @lapistolpete x @idriserba A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

Spent time posing with a white tiger in Russia...

Moscow, Russia 🇷🇺 📸 @lapistolpete A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

And stopped for drinks with a monkey in Dubai.

#Dubai 🇦🇪 @rsbelhasa A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Floyd recently reported he got paid $3,000,000 to simply vacation in luxury with 23 people, and he's obviously making the best of the trip. What’s next for the Money Team tour? We're not sure what could top this. Another planet, maybe?

Written by Maurice Marcel