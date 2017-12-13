Floyd Mayweather Is On A Fly AF Asian Vacation

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Remember earlier this month, when Floyd Mayweather Jr. got caught in a classic case of "what are those?" while wearing knee-high riding boots at the Great Wall of China? Well, the retired boxer (so he says for now) continues to live his best life while on vacation, adding a new stop in Thailand.
The undefeated champ set sail in Phuket on a big money yacht and shared some snaps for the ‘Gram of his luxe excursions! From kayaking through the caves of Hong Island to walking the shores of James Bond Island, Floyd’s vacation is undeniably lit.
So far during Floyd and the Money Team's "world tour," they've jet-set through iconic landmarks in China...
Spent time posing with a white tiger in Russia...
And stopped for drinks with a monkey in Dubai.
Floyd recently reported he got paid $3,000,000 to simply vacation in luxury with 23 people, and he's obviously making the best of the trip. What’s next for the Money Team tour? We're not sure what could top this. Another planet, maybe?
(Photo: Floyd Mayweather Jr. via Instagram)
