Meghan Markle Breaks ANOTHER Family Tradition By Spending Christmas With The Queen

Seriously, these rules are out of control.

Published 2 days ago

Meghan Markle is no stranger to breaking the rules. For her first official royal engagement appearance, she carried a tote bag instead of a clutch. Yes, that's a thing.

The princess-to-be is already making a name for herself as a rebel because now she's spending the holidays with the royal family before marriage, which is apparently against protocol. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will visit the Queen for Christmas — which is a pretty BIG deal. 

The former actress will share Christmas lunch and gift-giving on Christmas Eve in Norfolk at Sandringham House, the Queen’s country home and estate about 110 miles north of London, says People Magazine. Then on the morning of December 25, she'll attend church with the royal family.

Clearly the rules must not apply to Meghan. In 2010, Prince William and Kate Middleton spent Christmas apart due to this technicality, even though they were engaged that Novemeber. The newly engaged couple also doesn't follow the rules regarding PDA like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did pre-marriage.

Meghan must have won over the Queen with all her #BlackGirlMagic because the royal rules don't apply to the happy couple.

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photos From Left: Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

