Meghan Markle Breaks ANOTHER Family Tradition By Spending Christmas With The Queen

Meghan Markle is no stranger to breaking the rules. For her first official royal engagement appearance, she carried a tote bag instead of a clutch. Yes, that's a thing.

The princess-to-be is already making a name for herself as a rebel because now she's spending the holidays with the royal family before marriage, which is apparently against protocol. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will visit the Queen for Christmas — which is a pretty BIG deal.