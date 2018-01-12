Watch Tia Mowry's 'Sweet' Gender Reveal

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
At 39 years old Tia Mowry is nearly six months pregnant and a full blown lifestyle vlogger. The Sister Sister star and hubby Cory Hardrict already have a 6-year-old son, Cree Hardrict, but will become a family of four this spring. Tia decided to go with the classic cake cutting gender reveal, but with a twist — she did it on her YT show, Quick Fix.
*Drumroll* “We’re having a girl!” the actress says in the video. “Cree is going to have a baby sister. We are so excited.” Tia also showed viewers how to make their own gender reveal treats at home on the episode. Delicious recipes and pregnancy deets — we’ll be tuned in!
Watch the full episode below to see Tia’s excitement for her new princess on the way.
(Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
