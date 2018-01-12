Watch Tia Mowry's 'Sweet' Gender Reveal

She debuted the sex of baby No. 2 on her YouTube show.

Published 6 hours ago

At 39 years old Tia Mowry is nearly six months pregnant and a full blown lifestyle vlogger. The Sister Sister star and hubby Cory Hardrict already have a 6-year-old son, Cree Hardrict, but will become a family of four this spring. Tia decided to go with the classic cake cutting gender reveal, but with a twist — she did it on her YT show, Quick Fix.

*Drumroll* “We’re having a girl!” the actress says in the video. “Cree is going to have a baby sister. We are so excited.” Tia also showed viewers how to make their own gender reveal treats at home on the episode. Delicious recipes and pregnancy deets — we’ll be tuned in!

Watch the full episode below to see Tia’s excitement for her new princess on the way.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

