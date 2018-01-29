See Chrissy Teigen's Grammy Night Gender Reveal For Baby No. 2

Will it be a little bro or sis for Luna?

Published 5 hours ago

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend slayed the 60th Annual Grammys red carpet last night as a unit, but it was the supermodel’s gender reveal that really had folks talking. The soon-to-be mom of two took to Instagram during music’s biggest night to post her stunning red carpet look along with the caption, “mama and her baby boy.” 

There you have it! She and John will be giving 1-year-old Luna Simone a baby brother. We can’t wait to meet John Legend’s mini me this spring.

