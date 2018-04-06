You'll Flip When You Hear What New Project The Wades Are Working On Together

Los Angeles, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are seen at the premiere of "Shot In The Dark" during NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bobby Metelus/Getty Images)

Bet you didn't see that coming...

Published 2 hours ago

It's hard to picture a few celebrities getting down and dirty doing demolition work in a shabby house. Well, get ready, because Gabrielle Union and her hubby, Dwyane Wade, are up for the task, and they're doing it to raise money for charity!

The Wades will guest star in a special edition of HGTV’s hit show, All-Star Flip, to show off their decor and selling skills with enthused watchers. The A-List couple will be renovating a ranch home in the Miami neighborhood along with a construction team, of course.

Gabrielle admits to being interested in house flipping since they renovated their own home. “Ever since we renovated our house a few years ago, I’ve been a little real estate obsessed,” the Being Mary Jane actress shared in a release. “It took awhile, but I finally convinced Dwyane that we should try flipping a house.”

Let’s see what they can do when the episode airs on April 12 at 9:30 EST. Will you be watching?

 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Bobby Metelus/Getty Images)

