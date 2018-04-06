You'll Flip When You Hear What New Project The Wades Are Working On Together

It's hard to picture a few celebrities getting down and dirty doing demolition work in a shabby house. Well, get ready, because Gabrielle Union and her hubby, Dwyane Wade , are up for the task, and they're doing it to raise money for charity!

The Wades will guest star in a special edition of HGTV’s hit show, All-Star Flip, to show off their decor and selling skills with enthused watchers. The A-List couple will be renovating a ranch home in the Miami neighborhood along with a construction team, of course.

Gabrielle admits to being interested in house flipping since they renovated their own home. “Ever since we renovated our house a few years ago, I’ve been a little real estate obsessed,” the Being Mary Jane actress shared in a release. “It took awhile, but I finally convinced Dwyane that we should try flipping a house.”

Let’s see what they can do when the episode airs on April 12 at 9:30 EST. Will you be watching?