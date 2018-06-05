Kanye & Kim Throw North & Penelope Unicorn-Themed Birthday Bash

There's never a dull moment when trying to keep up with the Kardashians. Kimye throws a unicorn-themed birthday party for North West and niece Penelope.

North West may not officially turn 5 until June 15, and bestie-cousin Penelope Disick has to wait until July 8 to turn 6, but the KarJenners kicked off the festivities early for the pair! This weekend family and friends of the KKUWTK tribe got together to celebrate North and Penelope at a unicorn-themed backyard birthday bash. The celebration included a yummy spread of rainbow treats, gorgeous balloon centerpieces, “real unicorns” and lots of pool fun for the girls and their friends!

Of course, Kim Kardashian documented bash that took place on Sunday for her Snapchat followers. “North and P! Twin girls, turn around!” she can be heard calling out to the birthday girls in one video. “Happy birthday ladies,” she added.

North and Penelope are seen showing off their identical rainbow robes and matching bathing suits. Cute, no?

As far as the guest list, Kim, Kourtney KardashianKris JennerKylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, and Dream Kardashian were all spotted on-site.

See photos and video from the party below:

North and Penelope joint birthday parties are somewhat an annual Kardashian tradition now. First their mermaid soirée, then last year's Moana-themed party and now this. We can't wait to see what next year will bring!

