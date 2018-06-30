Tamar Braxton Is Horrified For Once Thinking She Looked ‘Fat’ In This Picture

Tamar Braxton has come along way from her early success with The Braxtons . And while she’s taken on a totally new type of primary career as an actress, she hasn't forgotten her past.

She keeps that history dear in her heart and recently reflected about it in a touching Instagram post. Braxton revealed that she felt “fat” in a picture of her that many would believe the opposite.

“There is nothing like going to your Parents house and finding old 1996 HORRIBLE pictures of yourself!! Can you believe I thought I was FAT??!?” she captioned under the pic. “(I’d sure like to be that size now lord) this was back in the day when I shot the “so many ways” video with my then skinner sisters @trinabraxton1 @itowandabraxton.

“The Same as thing goes for me and my sisters.... We STARTED having major OVER THE TOP family issues because some network wanted to compete with old love and hip hop numbers, And felt that our family was to “perfect” and un relatable ( Thats another story)...” she continued in part. “But only to realize that our problems are JUST like everyone else’s.. AND this BLACK FAMILY IS FINE THE WAY WE ARE!!!! & I must mention we must be like somebody’s family cause our “boring” family has the LONGEST running BLACK family reality show EVER in HISTORY.”

Sounds like Tamar’s come a long way about her body image. Seems that her entire family is rather resilient. See the full post below.