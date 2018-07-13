Erica Campbell's Tween Daughter Schools Her Mom On The Issues She Faces Having Dark Skin

TV One’s new reality show, We’re The Campbell’s, starring gospel singer Erica Campbell and her family, may have only just premiered late last month, but the show’s already tackling important issues like colorism. On the show’s last episode Krista Campbell, the eldest daughter of Erica and hubby/producer Warryn Campbell, opened up about the struggles she faces due to her skin color. “Am I ugly?” the 13-year-old asks her mom because of her dark complexion.

Of course Erica reassures her daughter that she is beautiful. But Krista brings up examples within their family of light-skinned women and dark-skinned men in relationships like her parents. “You’re light-skinned so you don’t really know it feels,” she tells her mom.

Watch a clip from the episode below: