Erica Campbell's Tween Daughter Schools Her Mom On The Issues She Faces Having Dark Skin

Watch the 13-year-old even use her own parents as examples.

Published 1 week ago

TV One’s new reality show, We’re The Campbell’s, starring gospel singer Erica Campbell and her family, may have only just premiered late last month, but the show’s already tackling important issues like colorism. On the show’s last episode Krista Campbell, the eldest daughter of Erica and hubby/producer Warryn Campbell, opened up about the struggles she faces due to her skin color. “Am I ugly?” the 13-year-old asks her mom because of her dark complexion.

Of course Erica reassures her daughter that she is beautiful. But Krista brings up examples within their family of light-skinned women and dark-skinned men in relationships like her parents. “You’re light-skinned so you don’t really know it feels,” she tells her mom.

Watch a clip from the episode below:

It’s unfortunate that this is a struggle for many dark-skinned Black women, making it even more important to see an open dialogue between a mother and her young daughter like this on television. We need to continue having these conversations to build up self-esteem in our young Black queens. Shout out to Erica for sharing this mother/daughter moment and handling it beautifully!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Marianna Massey/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

