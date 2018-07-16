Here's Why Kim Kardashian Says Kylie Jenner Is A 'Self-Made' Billionaire

Last week, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner landed on the Forbes' 2018 list of the 60 Richest Self-Made Women, highlighting their cosmetics businesses. Kylie, however, had the honor of landing the cover, which called her the youngest “self made” (soon-to-be) billionaire. This blurb did not sit well with A LOT of folks though. Actually, Dictionary.com tweeted that “self-made” was their most searched word of the week, while throwing some subtle shade of their own.

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.



Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

Well, Kimmy had some words for those questioning whether Kylie was self-made or pre-destined for billions because of her family’s fame. “I really didn’t get it because she is ‘self-made’ — we are all ‘self-made.’ What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense… I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite,” Kim told Refinery29 in a phone interview.

She even praised her little sis for “[taking] an insecurity of hers and [figuring] out how to make a really successful business off of it,” referring to Kylie‘s lips, which she finally admitted to back in 2015. “Me, Kylie, not one [of the siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice,” she says. “That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian]. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom,” Kimmy added. How do you feel about Kylie’s empire—self-made or spoon-fed?

Written by BET Staff