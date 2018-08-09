Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About What NOT To Say To Moms About Vaginas

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old mom took to her website/app to share her thoughts about some of the comments and questions she's experienced since giving birth to her first child, True Thompson , four months ago.

Khloé Kardashian is a new mom on a warpath to make it clear she’s done with the foolish questions about her mothering.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

First and foremost, don’t dare ask her anything about her vagina.

“My vagina — its past, its present, its future — is none of your business! Period,” wrote Kardashian on her app, in response to the question, “Did you deliver naturally?”

Don’t think about getting into her breastfeeding situation.

“This is just such a personal issue. You never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel,” she shared.

The 34-year-old reality star even opened up about dealing with having a baby girl who looks nothing like her but instead like her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“It’s annoying when you’ve carried a child, nourished a child, birthed a child, are newly responsible for a child… and they don’t look a thing like you!” she wrote.