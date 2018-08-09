Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About What NOT To Say To Moms About Vaginas

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Khloé Kardashian is a new mom on a warpath to make it clear she’s done with the foolish questions about her mothering.
On Wednesday, the 34-year-old mom took to her website/app to share her thoughts about some of the comments and questions she's experienced since giving birth to her first child, True Thompson, four months ago.
First and foremost, don’t dare ask her anything about her vagina.
“My vagina — its past, its present, its future — is none of your business! Period,” wrote Kardashian on her app, in response to the question, “Did you deliver naturally?”
Don’t think about getting into her breastfeeding situation.
“This is just such a personal issue. You never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel,” she shared.
The 34-year-old reality star even opened up about dealing with having a baby girl who looks nothing like her but instead like her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.
“It’s annoying when you’ve carried a child, nourished a child, birthed a child, are newly responsible for a child… and they don’t look a thing like you!” she wrote.
Leave it to KoKo to keep it all the way real!
(Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS