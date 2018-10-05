Here's Exactly How Reginae Carter Lost 10 Pounds In 5 Days!

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Reginae Carter attends Trap Music Museum VIP Preview at Trap Music Museum on September 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Bishhh...HOW?

Published 5 days ago

Reginae Carter has been busy putting that work in, and it’s clear that her hard work has been paying off!

According to the 19-year-old’s recent Instagram post, she’s been spending a lot of time at the gym with her trainer, Kory Phillips, and she’s already lost 10 pounds in only five days!

See her stunning transformation for yourself! 

Admitting that she couldn't have done it without the help of her diet and her beloved trainer, Lil Wayne and Toya Wright’s daughter’s waist is looking snatched already.

We are so proud of you, Nae Nae! Sis, we are going to need your complete workout plan and diet!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

