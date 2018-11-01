Multilingual Baby Bardi? Cardi B Says She Wants Kulture To Speak Four Languages

This past July Cardi B birthed a baby girl with her hubby, Offset, and while the couple has kept pictures of the baby completely off the internet, Cardi has no problem detailing her new love for being a mother. Although Cardi B has been in the news this week for continuing the beef with fellow female rapper Nicki Minaj, she pauses the confrontation ( or ends it ) and sits down with People Magazine Espanol to talk about Baby Kulture.

Earlier this year, Cardi B announced she wouldn't be going on tour with Bruno Mars because she wasn't ready to leave her baby and she tells People still finds it hard to leave her. Even though she has a busy schedule she wants to raise baby Kulture as much as she can. Cardi B has kept it no secret that she has Dominican roots and now that she is a new mother she wants her daughter to have the same love for her Hispanic heritage. Not only does Cardi want Kulture to speak Spanish but she wants her to speak three other languages as well.

"I want her at least to speak four languages: Spanish, English, French and I’m really loving Italian. I love how those people talk, " said Cardi.

Before we actually get to see Kulture she might be speaking more languages than we can count!

