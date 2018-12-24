Tyler Perry Paying Off $434,000 In Walmart Layaways Inspired These Celebrities To Do The Same In Compton

21-Year-Old Lori Harvey & 34-Year-Old Trey Songz Stayed Boo'd Up In The Club This Christmas
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Earlier this month, when Tyler Perry decided to bring holiday cheer to families by paying off $434,000 in layaways at two Atlanta Walmarts, we are sure he didn’t know how much it would inspire other celebrities to be generous.
According to Page Six, a source revealed supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, paid off all the layaway bills at a Walmart in Compton, California, after being “inspired by Kid Rock and Tyler Perry’s generosity.”
Talk about influence!
Although the amount was not disclosed, the source continued, “hundreds of families will have very happy children this Christmas thanks to the Gerber family.”
We are happy to see celebrities paying it forward. This is what this time of year is all about… Happy holidays!
(Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS