Tyler Perry Paying Off $434,000 In Walmart Layaways Inspired These Celebrities To Do The Same In Compton

Talk about influence.

Published 2 days ago

Earlier this month, when Tyler Perry decided to bring holiday cheer to families by paying off $434,000 in layaways at two Atlanta Walmarts, we are sure he didn’t know how much it would inspire other celebrities to be generous. 

According to Page Six, a source revealed supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, paid off all the layaway bills at a Walmart in Compton, California, after being “inspired by Kid Rock and Tyler Perry’s generosity.” 

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Rande Gerber and model Cindy Crawford attend Chris McMillan Celebrates His Birthday And Recent Nuptials Hosted By Linda Wells, Allure Magazine at Escuela Taqueria on November 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage)
(Photo: Donato Sardella/WireImage)

Although the amount was not disclosed, the source continued, “hundreds of families will have very happy children this Christmas thanks to the Gerber family.”

We are happy to see celebrities paying it forward. This is what this time of year is all about… Happy holidays! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

