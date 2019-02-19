QTNA: Is This 7-Year-Old Rapper Who Bought North West Valentine’s Day Gifts From Tiffany’s Her Boyfriend?

Does North West have a boyfriend? However shocking that question may be, it’s actually trending on Google thanks to reports by the media and this photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 5-year-old daughter posed with rapper Consequence’s 7-year-old son, Caiden Mills.

The photo that caused a stir was taken at North's little cousin Stormi Webster’s 1st birthday party and was posted on Caiden’s IG along with the caption, “Boo’d Up.” The photo of the duo came days after Caiden was photographed with a Tiffany & Co. bag. The caption read, “Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon,” along with kissing emojis.

That photo was then followed up with Caiden at a jeweler looking at a heart-shaped necklace with the caption, "She’s gonna Love It. Wrap that up sir, I’ll take it."

On Valentine's Day, the young rapper took to the 'gram to share a photo holding a box of chocolate and what looks to be the same Tiffany & Co. bag along with the caption, "Love Is In The Air."

For those that don’t know, Caiden is following his father’s footsteps in the music industry. Already equipped with a mixtape, the young rapper dropped a few bars for Kimye’s oldest daughter back in October. TBH: We think it’s all about children having fun. If you don’t believe us, just last week, Caiden hung out with both North and her 3-year-old brother, Saint West, on a “play date.” How sweet!

Can we just let kids be kids? Just saying.

Written by BET Staff