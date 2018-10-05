North West Gets Finessed By Consequence's 6-Year-Old Rapping Son

Caiden, the 6-year-old son of rapper Consequence, is wasting no time making a name for himself in the rap game, and it looks like he already has a few admirers.

Already equipped with a mixtape, Caiden flexed his skills while backstage with Kim and Kanye West’s daughter North West, and she looked to have been feeling his rhymes.

Check out the video below as he gave North a preview of his bars: