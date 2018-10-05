North West Gets Finessed By Consequence's 6-Year-Old Rapping Son

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Caiden, the 6-year-old son of rapper Consequence, is wasting no time making a name for himself in the rap game, and it looks like he already has a few admirers.
Already equipped with a mixtape, Caiden flexed his skills while backstage with Kim and Kanye West’s daughter North West, and she looked to have been feeling his rhymes.
Check out the video below as he gave North a preview of his bars:
Ugh, this was just too much cuteness for one video.
Not only did he spit his dope rhymes to Nori, but also her cousins Penelope, Mason and even Kourtney Kardashian were all ears.
We’ll def be looking out for this rising star!
(Photo: Gotham/GC Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS