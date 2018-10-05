North West Gets Finessed By Consequence's 6-Year-Old Rapping Son

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban and North West go on a ice cream date with a young friend on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Tots got game, too!

Caiden, the 6-year-old son of rapper Consequence, is wasting no time making a name for himself in the rap game, and it looks like he already has a few admirers.

Already equipped with a mixtape, Caiden flexed his skills while backstage with Kim and Kanye West’s daughter North West, and she looked to have been feeling his rhymes.

Check out the video below as he gave North a preview of his bars:

Ugh, this was just too much cuteness for one video.

Not only did he spit his dope rhymes to Nori, but also her cousins Penelope, Mason and even Kourtney Kardashian were all ears.

We’ll def be looking out for this rising star!

