See All The Gorgeous Photos From Idris Elba’s Secret Moroccan Wedding

Congratulations are in order because Idris Elba is officially off the market!

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Apr 27, 2019 at 2:10am PDT

ICYMI: The 46-year-old became engaged to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre back in 2018, which left many women shook.

The lovely couple married yesterday, (April 26) in a beautiful black-tie ceremony held at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The 30-year-old bride wore two gorgeous custom dresses from designer Vera Wang.

For the wedding ceremony, she chose an custom soft white draped silk crepe gown with off the shoulder sleeves that featured a hem embroidered with the words “This train carries no wrong do-ers”, a romantic tribute to the groom’s tattoo. The bride also wore a cathedral length light ivory tulle veil with hand placed macramé lace along the sides from the fingertips to the hem.

At the reception, she wore a custom light ivory v-neck mermaid gown with hand placed macramé lace accented by crystal and pearl beaded embroidery.