See All The Gorgeous Photos From Idris Elba’s Secret Moroccan Wedding

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Congratulations are in order because Idris Elba is officially off the market!
ICYMI: The 46-year-old became engaged to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre back in 2018, which left many women shook.
The lovely couple married yesterday, (April 26) in a beautiful black-tie ceremony held at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco.
The 30-year-old bride wore two gorgeous custom dresses from designer Vera Wang.
For the wedding ceremony, she chose an custom soft white draped silk crepe gown with off the shoulder sleeves that featured a hem embroidered with the words “This train carries no wrong do-ers”, a romantic tribute to the groom’s tattoo. The bride also wore a cathedral length light ivory tulle veil with hand placed macramé lace along the sides from the fingertips to the hem.
At the reception, she wore a custom light ivory v-neck mermaid gown with hand placed macramé lace accented by crystal and pearl beaded embroidery.
The groom kept things simple and wore a custom bespoke suit from Ozwald Boateng, looking very handsome.
Radio DJ Angie Martinez, and fashion designer, Christian Louboutin were in attendance and Nigerian singer Davido made a surprise apparence at the wedding.
Overall, the celebration spanned over three festive days. Thursday, (April 25) family and friends of the couple attended a "colors of the Souk" themed dinner at the Amanjena and according to People the dinner featured an apparence from camels and fire dancers
Today (April 27), they will attend an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental, which is set to emulate the atmosphere of a festival.
Check out some of the fan reactions:
We’re happy for the newlyweds and wish them a lifetime of happiness.
(Photo: Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS