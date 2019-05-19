Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her New Home After Moving Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Mansion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 08: Jordyn Woods attends the Premiere Party For Justin Roberts' New Music Video "Way Too Much" at The Peppermint Club on April 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

She was on Instagram soft flexin’.

After the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, many believed Jordyn Woods fumbled her Kardashian bag by losing a friend in Kylie Jenner — with whom she also reportedly lived. Turns out, she’s doing just fine on her own.

Shortly after Woods broke off her friendship with the youngest KarJenner, sales of her cosmetic products skyrocketed (she has her own lashes line). Now, she’s showing off the spoils of her entrepreneurship.

On Instagram, Jordyn posted a pic of her new home, which overlooks an incredible vista and an innocent caption proving she’s far from need any help from anyone.

“Finally my first piece of furniture arrived!” she captioned under the picture. “Designing homes is such a task but I’m having the best time doing it what are some of your house hacks and favorite companies?”

The comments confirmed exactly what’s going on. “Jordyn left the guest house and got her own house,” someone wrote. “Yassss they try to play shorty like she was a bum she out here glowing,” another commented.

We’re so here for this! Congrats Jordyn on the new spot!

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

