48-Year-Old Tamron Hall Debuts Her Son In Magazine Cover Shoot And Reveals Why She Kept Her Geriatric Pregnancy A Secret

Written by Tweety Elitou

The world was pleasantly surprised when former Today talk show host Tamron Hall revealed she was pregnant with her first child at the age of 48! Defying the odds of a successful geriatric pregnancy, Tamron welcomed a healthy baby boy named Moses, whom she affectionately refers to as "sonshine," on April 24.

Recently, the famed TV personality appeared on the cover of PEOPLE magazine showing off the first view of her child with her music exec husband, Steven Greener. Tamron also shared details about her pregnancy along with the reason she decided to keep her pregnancy a secret up until she was 32 weeks along.

“I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too,” Tamron told PEOPLE. “My doctor said, ‘This is your body, your health. You share of your journey what you want to share.’” According to the new mom, the choice to keep her pregnancy a secret wasn't just based on keeping fans out of the know, it was more out of being afraid. “I was terrified I would lose this baby and I would have to go back and tell everyone that now it was bad news, and after this pregnancy had gone so far,” Tamron shared. “I just wasn’t mentally prepared to deal with that." She continued, “That’s why I waited. And trust me — if I could’ve gone the whole way to delivery, I would’ve.”

After failed fertility treatments in her 30s, Tamron revealed that although she was discouraged, she decided to return to the fertility clinic again. “I knew that the clock was not on my side,” Hall admits. “When I tried in my 30s, I still felt like I had some time, and the fertility clinic felt like a bright room. In my 40s I saw all the gray: The faces looked gray, the walls were gray, nothing seemed shiny and optimistic. “Just like with my job search during that time, there were so many frustrations: I’m putting in the work, I’m taking care of my mind and my body, and I’m being rejected,” she continues. “I’m thinking, ‘Wait a minute. What have I done wrong here?’ Somehow, like Rocky, I kept getting up.”

Tamron's story is not only encouraging to women who face difficulties with pregnancies, but it also gives inspiration to women over 40 who are considered a high-risk geriatric pregnancy. Congratulations, Tamron! Thanks for sharing your story and proving you're never "too old." Here's to wishing you and the baby good health and wellness.