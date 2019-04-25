Tamron Hall Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Boy “Moses” At 48-Years Old

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
It’s a boy! Former “Today” talk show host Tamron Hall hopped on Instagram Thursday morning to announce to the world the birth of her son, Moses!
Photographed holding her first child with her music exec husband, Steven Greener, the proud mommy flaunted all kinds of mommy-glow.
“Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine,” the 48-year-old TV personality captioned her photo. “Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”
Styling in a trendy customized fedora by The Hat Shop, we couldn’t help but admire the hat, which featured several flowers along with her baby boy’s name, “Moses.”
Congratulations on the new addition!
ICYMI: On March 4, Tamron surprised fans by announcing she was 32 weeks pregnant and secretly married.
(Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS