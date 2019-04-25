Tamron Hall Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Boy “Moses” At 48-Years Old

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Broadcast journalist and television host Tamron Hall attends the 2019 Adapt Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Tamron Hall Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Boy “Moses” At 48-Years Old

She gave her new son a fashionable tribute.

Written by Tweety Elitou

It’s a boy! Former “Today” talk show host Tamron Hall hopped on Instagram Thursday morning to announce to the world the birth of her son, Moses

Photographed holding her first child with her music exec husband, Steven Greener, the proud mommy flaunted all kinds of mommy-glow. 

“Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine,” the 48-year-old TV personality captioned her photo. “Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”

Styling in a trendy customized fedora by The Hat Shop, we couldn’t help but admire the hat, which featured several flowers along with her baby boy’s name, “Moses.”

Congratulations on the new addition! 

ICYMI: On March 4, Tamron surprised fans by announcing she was 32 weeks pregnant and secretly married.

(Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

