Blue Ivy Carter’s Dance Recital Proves She Inherited All Of Beyoncé’s Talent

She can sing and dance like her mama.

Published 17 hours ago

While it’s way too early to determine what Blue Ivy Carter will eventually do for a living, she certainly has the talent to follow in her famous parents’ footsteps.

The seven-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé recently took center stage for her dance recital at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, and in video that emerged on Sunday (June 16), Blue Ivy showed the world what she’s working with.

During a routine to her mother’s hit song “Before I Let Go,” she showed off some pretty impressive dance moves. At one point in the video, the group broke out into a freestyle and it let Blue really let it go.

The grand finale though saw Blue Ivy Carter jump in to a perfect split!

See what all went down below.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

