Blue Ivy Carter’s Dance Recital Proves She Inherited All Of Beyoncé’s Talent

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
While it’s way too early to determine what Blue Ivy Carter will eventually do for a living, she certainly has the talent to follow in her famous parents’ footsteps.
The seven-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé recently took center stage for her dance recital at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, and in video that emerged on Sunday (June 16), Blue Ivy showed the world what she’s working with.
During a routine to her mother’s hit song “Before I Let Go,” she showed off some pretty impressive dance moves. At one point in the video, the group broke out into a freestyle and it let Blue really let it go.
The grand finale though saw Blue Ivy Carter jump in to a perfect split!
See what all went down below.
Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS