Cardi B And Offset Threw Daughter Kulture A Legendary 1st Birthday Party That Started With A Blackout And Ended In A Lituation

According to TMZ , the rapper parents dropped a whopping $400,000 on their baby girl’s big day, which was filled with eye-catching décor, colorful treats, a Build-A-Bear Workshop, a massive birthday cake, colorful treats and oversize cookies with Kulture’s likeness!

Dubbed a "Onederful Birthday," tons of friends and family showed up and showed out to celebrate the tot’s big milestone on Saturday (July 13) in a New York City.

Thanks to an unexpected city power outage and busted AC, things at the party didn’t go quite as planned, but according to the “Money” rapper, the party was still lit!

"Hi guys! So I just want to say thank y'all so much for coming to Kulture's birthday party 'cause it was y'all that made it lit. It was so lit... Let me tell y'all something. Y'all made it lit because the fact that when I got there the lights went off in the party, it was, like, a whole hour with no lights, no music, but it was still lit," Cardi said in an Instagram video. "And then when we got a power generator to turn the music and some lights on, it got lit again. But with no air conditioner, so we was literally melting, but people was still dancing, having fun.

"And then the lights came completely back on, but then they came right back off when we was about to cut the cake. And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave," she added. "And it's 'cause of y'all. And it was such a fun party. Thank you so much."

While sending her thank yous, Cardi revealed despite the unexpected situations, the party was still a “lituation”!

"Thank ya sooo much everybody that came, I know my daughter won’t remember this day but when she older and have her kids this will be a good story to tell lols," she added. "I will be daydream this day for ma long. OK I’m exhausted, nobody hit me till like 2pm."

