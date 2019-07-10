Cuteness Overload! Cardi B And Offset Share More Precious Moments Of Baby Kulture For Her 1st Birthday

Written by Alana Loren Bethea

A year ago, a new Kulture was born. That’s right, you heard me. Music icons Cardi B and Offset introduced their beautiful baby girl, Kulture Kiari, into the world a year ago today. Happy 1st birthday, Kulture! The happy parents took to Instagram to share photos of their pride and joy at midnight. “A little quick 12 o clock turn up,” read the caption of a photo Cardi posted with her and Kulture enjoying a batch of cupcakes. “My baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee… Ok goodbye,” Cardi added.

Cardi B thanked everyone for Kulture's birthday wishes via Instagram by sharing a collage video of Kulture's cutest moments over the past year.

Offset celebrates Baby Kulture with an adorable candid "Daddy Duty" photo of the two.

The adorable photo of the two went viral, as Kulture smothered her mommy in frosting with a delicious midnight snack of cake for two. More footage of the adorable mess was shared on Cardi’s Insta Story. Plus, we got to see a couple of throwback photos of the cutie patootie. “If you ever wonder what I dress Kulture for Halloween...Here ya go Ann,” Cardi wrote under another post.

“She was so tiny,” another caption read of Kulture smiling in a blue polka-dotted onesie.

It doesn’t stop there! Offset also showed his fourth child love, posting a sweet photo of his baby girl in a onesie with a tutu which read, “50% Kiari, 50% Cardi, 100% Kulture.”