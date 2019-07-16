Acupuncture Center Wthn Promises To Slow Down Aging By Turning You Into A Pincushion

After working those long 9-to-5 hours, our bodies may feel tense and in need of some extra care. Because self-care is important -- and we’re “acu-curious” about the benefits of using traditional methods, on the third episode of our "Good to Glow" series, we experimented with needles.

Although they pin and prick, needles are used as an alternative medicine to relax the muscles in our bodies. This form of beauty service is called acupuncture. 22-year-old college student Gina went through a relieving Facetime Acupuncture Treatment at Wthn.

Located in the Flatiron District of Manhattan, Wthn is an acupuncture-based beauty service that believes in releasing stress in order to improve our bodies' health and wellness. In doing so, the service uses a Prevent//Heal//Glow initiative.

“Our approach is based on 2,500 years of time-tested healing plus the latest in modern research. Traditional Chinese medicine has naturally healed humans for thousands of years through acupuncture, herbal medicine + cupping — holistically powerful together, just as life-changing on their own,” Wthn said regarding their approach to healing.

For Gina, classes have been stressing her out, and she doesn’t want her “black to crack”!