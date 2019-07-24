Men On Twitter Start A Debate Defending Antoine Fuqua's Right To Kiss Nicole Murphy Because His Wife Lela Rochon Gained Weight

Written by Tweety Elitou

Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife and model Nicole Murphy, has been making headlines but not for her stunning looks. Recently, the paparazzi captured a photo of the 51- year-old mother of five placing her lips on a married man outside a hotel’s pool in Italy. The married man in question? Director Antoine Fuqua whose wife is Waiting To Exhale actress, Lela Rochon. After receiving some serious backlash, Nicole publicly denied the accusations that the kiss was romantic. She recently spoke out to Love B. Scott and told the popular website, “Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

Well, Twitter ain’t having it! Nicole is still receiving the side eye, with many saying that you don’t kiss a “family friend” so intimately, especially one that is married. Besides bringing up the longtime conversation of what’s considered appropriate affection, the smooch seen all over social media, surprisingly sparked a debate from one Twitter user who inquired: “Fellas, is this a reason to divorce your wife if she gained this much weight?”

Fellas, is this a reason to divorce your wife if she gained this much weight? pic.twitter.com/SccFQJoi92 — # (@xterrylee_) July 23, 2019

Once again, the opportunity to body shame women has risen to the forefront of our minds. Are people really assuming there may be trouble in paradise between Antoine and Lela just because she has gained weight over the years?

To be clear, neither one of them have confirmed the accusation, but when word got out that Lela deleted her social media accounts, people began to speculate that the couple, whose been married for 20 years and created two beautiful children, are on their way to Splitsville. Clearly disgusted by the thought of a man leaving his wife for weight gain, women rallied in response to the tweet defending Lela.

wow imagine you marry someone who suffers through multiple life threatening pregnancies and divorce them cuz they look different than they did three decades ago when you look like shaq's big toe — mahershala ali stan account (@shadeinfull) July 24, 2019

She’s damn near 60 years old and had 3 kids... I know y’all moms don’t look like Nicole Murphy 💅🏼 — The Queen Goya 🇩🇴 (@dominiloka) July 23, 2019

If u in love ur partners weight won’t bother u — . (@cocoslashes_) July 23, 2019

This poor lady. Husband puts all there business in the streets and now she gets ridiculed for her weight gain. Man what a terrible couple days for this woman. Not to mention what a God awful person her husband has been for all these years. — Rose w/out The Keys🏁 (@tricebhasstyle) July 24, 2019

Sadly, the question alone proves there’s a disconnect in the dialogue of what true love is. Beauty is only skin deep, but true love goes way beyond the surface. A little thickness never hurt nobody and is certainly no excuse for divorce. If you can’t understand that, educate yourself.