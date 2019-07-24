Men On Twitter Start A Debate Defending Antoine Fuqua's Right To Kiss Nicole Murphy Because His Wife Lela Rochon Gained Weight

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife and model Nicole Murphy, has been making headlines but not for her stunning looks.
Recently, the paparazzi captured a photo of the 51- year-old mother of five placing her lips on a married man outside a hotel’s pool in Italy. The married man in question? Director Antoine Fuqua whose wife is Waiting To Exhale actress, Lela Rochon.
After receiving some serious backlash, Nicole publicly denied the accusations that the kiss was romantic. She recently spoke out to Love B. Scott and told the popular website, “Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”
Well, Twitter ain’t having it!
Nicole is still receiving the side eye, with many saying that you don’t kiss a “family friend” so intimately, especially one that is married.
Besides bringing up the longtime conversation of what’s considered appropriate affection, the smooch seen all over social media, surprisingly sparked a debate from one Twitter user who inquired: “Fellas, is this a reason to divorce your wife if she gained this much weight?”
Once again, the opportunity to body shame women has risen to the forefront of our minds. Are people really assuming there may be trouble in paradise between Antoine and Lela just because she has gained weight over the years?
To be clear, neither one of them have confirmed the accusation, but when word got out that Lela deleted her social media accounts, people began to speculate that the couple, whose been married for 20 years and created two beautiful children, are on their way to Splitsville.
Clearly disgusted by the thought of a man leaving his wife for weight gain, women rallied in response to the tweet defending Lela.
Sadly, the question alone proves there’s a disconnect in the dialogue of what true love is. Beauty is only skin deep, but true love goes way beyond the surface. A little thickness never hurt nobody and is certainly no excuse for divorce. If you can’t understand that, educate yourself.
(Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS