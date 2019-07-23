Nicole Murphy Breaks Her Silence After Cameras Catch Her Kissing Lela Rochon’s Husband Antoine Fuqua

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Nicole Murphy and director Antoine Fuqua have been the talk of the internet since photos of the two kissing during a trip to Italy leaked online. The intimate pics raised eyebrows because the Training Day director has been married to actress Lela Rochon for 20 years. In the series of photos, Murphy and Fuqua can be seen locking lips, with Murphy in a bathing suit and Fuqua in a towel and a fitted cap.
Upon seeing the images, social media has blazed both of their social media accounts, slamming Fuqua for seemingly cheating on his wife of 20 years, and Murphy for playing a part in the alleged infidelity. Since the photos leaked, the Waiting to Exhale star has deleted her Instagram page, which identified her as "Lela Rochon-Fuqua."
Murphy issued a brief statement to lovebscott.com, denying that there is anything going on between her and Fuqua.
"Antoine and I are just family friends," she told the site. "I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it."
Neither Fuqua nor Rochon have spoken publicly about the incident.
