Kylie Jenner Will Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday on a $250 Million Dollar Yacht

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kylie Jenner is set to celebrate her 22nd birthday on Saturday, and naturally, the “Self-Made Billionaire” is spending some major coins in honor of her big day!

Although Travis Scott got a head start on his lady's birthday festivities with a very special surprise earlier this week, the birthday girl has something even bigger planned. TMZ reveals the "Lip Kit" mogul will be partying with close friends and family on the coast of Italy in a private yacht reportedly worth a whopping $250 million!

Named the "Tranquility,” the luxury mega-yacht features everything you could imagine, including a master suite, beauty salon, spa, steam room, sauna, Turkish Bath, helipad, theater, Jacuzzi, swimming pool, beach club, gym/exercise equipment, WiFi, massage room, outdoor bar and even sunpads. Keep scrolling to take a look inside the yacht:

Fabulous, right? The 300-foot luxe private yacht, which is equivalent to size of a football field, can accommodate 22 guests in 10 rooms and is readily equipped with a doting staff of 29 people. We guess so, with a rental of $1.2 million per week!

Heading to her extravagant birthday yacht party on Tuesday afternoon, Kylie caused quite a stir when she was spotted at the Van Nuys Airport boarding a private jet with some seriously eye-catching luggage—a wedding dress! No, you read that correctly. Are wedding bells going to ring during the Italy excursion for Kylie and her rapper bae of nearly two years, Travis Scott? Not likely.

TMZ reports, walking down the aisle is definitely not probable for the couple, who share a beautiful daughter together, since Kim and Khloe are not planning to join the trip. True to the source’s claim, none of Kylie's older sisters nor Caitlyn Jenner were spotted boarding the plane with the youngest of the Karjenner camp, Travis and their 18-month-old baby girl, Stormi.

Although mother Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, along with her friends Stassi Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer were sighted. Those are all the details we have thus far, but knowing the KarJenner camp and their love for documenting their luxe lifestyle, we’re sure they will be flaunting their expedition all over the ‘Gram and for the KUWTK cameras.