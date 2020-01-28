Kylie Jenner Gives 2-Year Old Stormi A Makeup Line For Her Birthday And Celebrates With Outrageous Launch Party

Stormi’s 2nd birthday (Feb. 1) isn’t even here yet, and she’s already gone on a trip to Walt Disney World AND had her very own makeup collab launch party in anticipation of the big day! After hanging with Minnie Mouse and friends, Kylie Jenner threw her baby girl an elaborate butterfly-themed shindig to celebrate the Kylie Cosmetics Stormi collection dropping on the tot’s birthday.

The event was a garden party covered with butterflies and so was the almost 2-year-old’s party dress. Attendees included Stormi’s cousins Chicago West and True Thompson, her auntie Khloe Kardashian and her dad, Travis Scott. Kylie captured a sweet daddy-daughter moment of the rapper pushing his daughter on a whimsical swing in the yard. Adorbs!

See inside the Stormi’s first makeup collab launch party:

Stormi is ready to party!

Travis and Stormi!

So precious💕💜

We can’t wait to see what surprises are in store on Stormi’s actual birthday, but until then, we’ll continue to look at swatches of the Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Stormi collection.

Did these party pics get you in the mood to try out the collection yourself? Or just make you wish you had a billionaire mom, too?

