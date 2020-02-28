Kendall Jenner Wants To Be Beyoncé Assistant 'For A Year', Here's The Shocking Reasons Why

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kendall Jenner is gunning for a position as Beyoncé’s personal assistant—and as you could expect from the already rich reality star, money isn’t the overall vision. “If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I'd pick Beyoncé,” the 24-year-old supermodel shared in a behind-the-scenes clip for Calvin Klein's new campaign video.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star went on to reveal she only wants to work for Queen Bey “for a year” to learn more about her everyday lifestyle. RELATED | Beyoncé & Jay Z Send Reese Witherspoon Her Very Own Bottles Of Ace Of Spades After Sharing With Her At Golden Globes “I wanna know what she eats in the morning,” Kendall explained. “I just wanna know what she has for breakfast.”

She continued, “'I just really need to know what TV shows she watches. Like do you watch Bachelor in Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends!” Honestly, who would deny the opportunity to work with the Queen Bey? That’s the ultimate BeyHive goal!