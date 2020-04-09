Khloé Kardashian And Ex Tristan Thompson Reportedly Have Big Plans For Baby True’s 2nd Birthday This Easter Sunday

True Thompson may have to celebrate her 2nd birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic, but her parents Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly putting their differences aside to ensure their daughter enjoys her upcoming milestone as a family.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

A source told People that despite there being a quarantine; the adorable cutie will celebrate her birthday with a luxe Easter Sunday event, featuring a guest life of immediate family only.

Extended family members will be reportedly joining in on the festivities via video call.

“No one is complaining at all,” the source shared. “They all know they are very lucky. They are just trying to enjoy the slower pace and extra family time.”

Preparing for this weekend amid the California lockdown, Khloé has already begun “beautifully decorating” her house.