Every Sweet Detail About True Thompson's First Birthday Party, Including A Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Reunion

The Kardashian-Jenner family spares no expense when it comes to throwing a birthday party, so we weren't surprised to learn that Khloé Kardashian went all out to celebrate her daughter True Thompson's first birthday.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old threw a birthday bash for her adorable tot, who turned 1 on April 12, and thanks to social media, we’ve got all the sweet deets! Making a grand entrance wearing mommy-and-me dresses by designer August Getty, Khloé and her only child were all kinds of vibes.

The mother-daughter pair even took time to flaunt their fashions with a mini photo shoot surrounded by fog.

Planned by Mindy Weiss, the stunning decor of the outdoor extravaganza included the word “True” with butterfly decorations, colorful umbrellas, a wall of balloons by Wild Child, a donut board by PoppyJack Shop, a butterfly wall by Punk Me Tender and bubble machines.

No party would be complete without the sweets! The treats included a cotton candy machine by Bon Puf, sweet pops by Pacific Organic Pops, cake cones by Dip'd N Drip'd and a stunning three-tier birthday cake.

While there were plenty of sugary delights throughout the party, the festivity highlights included princess pony riding and a massive ball pit by MESH kids co..

Those in attendance included True’s glam-ma Kris Jenner, auntie Kim Kardashian-West, auntie Kourtney Kardashian, and cousins North West, Chicago West and Kylie Jenner's 14-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Naturally, North and Chicago came styling to perfection in matching dresses, and according to Kim, 5-year-old North insisted on wearing heels.

“Peep North’s shoes, she would not walk out of the house without my shoes,” Kim said on her Instagram Story. Marking the first reunion the couple had since his messy cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson showed up to the invite-only event to party with his daughter.

Too much surprise, the exes seemed to be quite cordial while co-parenting, even jointly singing happy birthday to their daughter.

Although the event was quite lavish, the KarJenner camp decided to share their "blessings" with those in need. Instead of taking birthday gifts for the birthday girl, they decided to donate items to the Children's Hospital of LA.

“We did not want presents for Ms. True. We asked that everybody bring a gift for the Children’s Hospital of LA,” Khloé revealed.

Although little True didn't get gifts from attendees, the one-year-old was spotted looking iced out with diamond necklaces and a diamond bracelet.

Once again, a KarJenner party to keep us all talking. It seems like there’s always a reason to Keep Up With the Kardashians!

Written by Tweety Elitou