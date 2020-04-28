Shereé Whitfield Shares Footage Of Her Hardcore Family Workout Session—And It’s Definitely Fitness Goals!

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 11: Sheree Whitfield attends the Empowered Brunch at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead on May 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The former ‘RHOA’ star and her family have found the perfect way to defeat quarantine boredom.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Staying fit is a family affair for Shereé Whitfield.

Known for keeping her body in tip-top shape, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her three children turned to fitness to keep themselves occupied during the quarantine—and their workout routine is quite impressive. 

In a recent Instagram post, Shereé and her family showcased their group workout session held at their home gym. 

“This time has allowed me to spend some good ole quality time with my family,” Sheree wrote in the caption. “As an advocate of good health we make it a point to incorporate fitness into our quarantine routine as well.”

Keep scrolling to see their kettlebell workout, weighted ball squats, weighted lunges, circuit box jumps, and more!

“We came up with a plan where each family member picks a workout routine for us all to do and that person leads that class,” the 50-year-old TV personality continued in the caption. “Its been fun and challenging...Just trying to make the most of this time!”

Sounds like the perfect plan to us. Keep up the great work family!

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

