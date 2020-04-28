Shereé Whitfield Shares Footage Of Her Hardcore Family Workout Session—And It’s Definitely Fitness Goals!

Known for keeping her body in tip-top shape, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her three children turned to fitness to keep themselves occupied during the quarantine—and their workout routine is quite impressive.

RELATED | Gabrielle Union Shows Off The Butt Workout That Keeps Her Toned And Tight At 47

In a recent Instagram post, Shereé and her family showcased their group workout session held at their home gym.

“This time has allowed me to spend some good ole quality time with my family,” Sheree wrote in the caption. “As an advocate of good health we make it a point to incorporate fitness into our quarantine routine as well.”

Keep scrolling to see their kettlebell workout, weighted ball squats, weighted lunges, circuit box jumps, and more!