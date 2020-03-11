Gabrielle Union Shows Off The Butt Workout That Keeps Her Toned And Tight At 47

Written by Tweety Elitou

Gabrielle Union’s name has become synonymous with the term ageless, thanks to her flawless skin and extremely toned body. We mean com'on, she has not aged a day since her Bring It On (2000) days! Over the years, we’ve finally come to terms that great genetics play a major role in the 47-year-old’s radiant skin, but how does the busy actress keep her body toned and tight? We needed answers.

Thankfully, Gabrielle heard our cries on Tuesday (March 10) and blessed her fans with a clip showing her morning workout routine— that contrary to popular belief is actually very doable. “Get on that grinddddd folks,” she captioned the Instagram video that highlighted snippets from her workouts on the app, FitOn. “Pump things up this morning and join me for some fun, sexy, cool and FREE workouts on @fitonapp. Link in bio.” Naturally, we were elated to finally get some insight on her secrets to maintaining a fantastically toned body. Keep scrolling to see how Gabrielle keeps her butt “high” and looking its best!

“Here we go! It burns, yes it does, but your butt is going to look great,” she said while doing weighted lunges. RELATED | See Why Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's Mansion Is Worth $6.2 Million Working out with a partner, Gabrielle could also be seen doing dead bugs and fire hydrants before enlisting the help of her 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James to sit on her stomach as she did glute bridges. “It’s also the perfect time to bond.” In the words of Gabrielle: “It’s so ok to fail. Fail, fail, and more failure, that’s how you build winners.” Are we the only ones left inspired? We didn’t think so!