Tina Knowles Lawson Reveals The Hardest Thing About Being Quarantined

Missing her family, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles recently spoke to ET about the hardest thing she’s experienced during the quarantine, and her feelings are completely relatable.

Like many Americans, Tina Knowles Lawson is struggling with the social distancing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the proud grandma, she finds it really difficult not being able to embrace her grandchildren.

“On Saturday we got together from a safe distance. We all went to Bey's house to get tested," Ms. Tina shared.

Careful to not infect each other, the close-knit family made sure to do their due diligence to ensure they were all healthy at the scheduled meetup. “We all got tested, Kelly [Rowland] was there, and I got to see my grandchildren from afar,” the 66-year-old matriarch said. “That's been the hardest part about this,” she revealed before sharing that the tests were negative.

We can totally understand. Let’s hope things get back to normal soon, as we all do our parts to flatten the curve.