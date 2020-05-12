Kandi Burruss Throws An Elaborate High School Graduation Ceremony For Her Daughter Riley On Their ATL Lawn

Written by Tweety Elitou

It’s official, Riley Burruss is a high school graduate and well on her way to becoming a lawyer!

Sharing the exciting news with her fans, Kandi Burruss could not help but gush over her firstborn as she made the announcement on Instagram.

“Today is mommy day [Mother’s Day] but I’m still thinking about yesterday when we celebrated @rileyburruss being an official high school graduate,” Kandi captioned a series of Instagram photos showing the happy 2020 graduate. “Thank you to my family & friends who came to show love.” RELATED | Kandi Burruss Got Her Teenage Daughter, Riley, A New $66K A Year High-Rise Apartment In NYC

In the images taken on the lawn of Kandi’s Atlanta mansion, Riley can be seen basking in the love of her family and friends as they celebrated her accomplishment while practicing social distancing.

The front lawn festivities, decorated with balloons and a giant yard sign by Sign Gypsies Georgia, proved to be the perfect way to take the 17-year-old’s mind off of her postponed graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Being the proud mama she is, there was absolutely no way the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star wasn’t going to celebrate her eldest daughter’s major milestone! “Since graduation would have been today the fam came through to congratulate me,” Riley wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who came and showed love!” According to Riley, when things get back to normal, she plans to head to her first-choice college, New York University. Congratulations, Riley!