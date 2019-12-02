Kandi Burruss Gets 16-Year-Old Daughter Riley A New $66K-A-Year High-Rise Apartment In NYC

Written by Tweety Elitou

Riley Burruss may only be an intern at a New York City law firm, but thanks to her millionaire mom, Kandi Burruss, best believe the 16-year-old has already gotten a taste of the Big Apple's high-life!

While most teens who secure a summer internship have to nickel and dime to live out their career dreams, Kandi revealed on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that her oldest daughter lived in a luxe two-bedroom apartment during her NYC stay. RELATED | Kandi Burruss' Daughter, Riley Shares A 'Get Ready With Me' Prom Video On YouTube “Wow, Riley,” Kandi said, touring her daughter’s new abode, which featured a view of the city skyline and a massive rooftop sundeck. “You are living the life, little girl.”

Also observing the stylish pad was Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker, their 3-year-old son, Ace, and Todd's 23-year-old daughter, Kaela. Take a look at the $5,547 per month luxury apartment that has Kandi saying, “She moving on up, like the Jeffersons."

According to Kandi, she has been preparing herself, as well as Riley, for the big move. “I've been kind of grooming Riley to be away from me,” she said, noting her daughter previously stayed at Stanford University alone. Still, Riley had some adjusting to do, like learning how to clean her own bathroom and figuring out what to do with ice cube trays in the freezer. “I thought every freezer had ice makers,” Riley confessed. “I always make this joke with her [that] she's like the kids from Black-ish,” Kandi said. “She's a privileged black kid who's not really in tune to certain things.”

“Am I gonna have a tipping allowance?” Riley inquired when her doorman arrived with her bags. “You're lucky you got an allowance,” Kaela said. “I've never had an allowance in my life.” When Riley questioned how her stepsister got money, she responded, “'I worked in the summers.” RELATED | Kandi Burruss Blesses Daughter With A Nicki Minaj-Inspired Whip For Sweet 16 According to Kandi, “Todd is definitely more strict than me," adding, “Todd is like, ‘You're not supposed to have these things at this age,’ whereas me, I'm like, ‘As long as you're doing good in school, then you can have it.’” Kandi and Todd married in April 2014 with a lavish Coming to America-themed wedding ceremony. If you are curious, see how Riley spent her first week in NYC: