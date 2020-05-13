Kylie Jenner Tries The Viral Fruit Snack Challenge On Her Daughter Stormi, And Her Honest Reaction Leaves Fans In Awe

Kylie Jenner decided to get in on the fun by having her adorable 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, participate in TikTok’s viral "Fruit Snack Challenge.”

In a bid to test her willpower, Kylie placed a bowl of white and blue M&M’s in front of the toddler, explaining that she can have three pieces of candy only when her mom returns from the bathroom.

The billionaire beauty mogul filmed the entire test on Instagram for her 175 million Instagram followers to see. As the camera starts rolling, we see Stormi on a couch as her mom tells her, “I’ll be giving you three of them (candies).”

Immediately the cute tot leaps forward to grab the chocolates, but is interrupted by Kylie who says, “But wait! You have to wait until mommy comes back. I am going to go to the bathroom.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then leaves Stormi with the candy bowl. Stormi looks around to see if anyone is watching and makes a lunge towards the treats.