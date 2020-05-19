Aww!: Eight-time Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt And His Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Welcome A Baby Girl

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and his long-time girlfriend Kasi Bennett have a lot to celebrate!
The couple welcomed their first child on Sunday (May 16), Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed in a congratulatory social media post.
“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl,” Prime Minister Holness tweeted, in honor of the Jamaican athlete.
The baby's name and other details were not revealed. But the tweet was the long-awaited follow up to their baby shower and gender reveal the couple celebrated a couple months ago. “Our greatest blessing,” Kasi captioned the clip featuring their baby shower.
Usain also wished his girlfriend a Happy Mother’s Day on Instagram as they awaited the arrival of their baby girl. “Happy Mother’s Day to my Mom Jen Jen & BM Kasi and to all the Mothers around the world,” he wrote.
Fans couldn’t help but congratulate the celebrity couple on their beautiful blessing. “Up top Sir Bolt,” one follower commented. “Congrats your daughter will be your biggest achievement yet!”
Congratulations to the lovely couple, we can’t wait to find out her name!
(Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tracks & Records)
