Aww!: Eight-time Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt And His Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Welcome A Baby Girl

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and his long-time girlfriend Kasi Bennett have a lot to celebrate!

The couple welcomed their first child on Sunday (May 16), Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed in a congratulatory social media post.

“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl,” Prime Minister Holness tweeted, in honor of the Jamaican athlete.