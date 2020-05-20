Tina Knowles-Lawson Recreates The Viral 'Savage' Dance Proving That Beyoncé Truly Does Get It From Her Mama

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Did Beyoncé and Solange Knowles really get their killer dance moves from their mama?
Not according to their mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson.
In a short video posted to Instagram last Friday, the fun-loving matriarch tried dancing along to the remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," to which Beyoncé contributed an epic rap verse.
Despite getting a shout-out in the song lyrics for being "a savage," Miss Tina jokingly admitted that her girls didn’t get their moves from her.
"Haaaa!!! Yeah I know they didn’t get their dance moves from me !!" she wrote in the video's caption, which was full of emojis. "They got em from their daddy! it's okay I still like to dance!!!!! And I got two new knees."
And while her dancing may not be savage, fans and followers couldn't help but comment on the 66-year-old's gorgeous glow.
Miss Tina’s fans wanted to get in on the fun and decided to reenact her ‘Savage’ moves.
She posted a side-by-side photo of herself and a TikTok user doing her dance with a caption that read: “She makes my dance look good. That’s what happens when you can dance for real!!!! Thanks,❤️❤️🙏🏾 @tatiannamott.”
Miss Tina can now add choreographer to her already impressive resume!
Her girls may not have gotten their moves from her, but they sure did get their good looks, poise, and grace from their mama!
(Photo: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
