Tina Knowles-Lawson Recreates The Viral 'Savage' Dance Proving That Beyoncé Truly Does Get It From Her Mama

Did Beyoncé and Solange Knowles really get their killer dance moves from their mama?

Not according to their mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

In a short video posted to Instagram last Friday, the fun-loving matriarch tried dancing along to the remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," to which Beyoncé contributed an epic rap verse.

Despite getting a shout-out in the song lyrics for being "a savage," Miss Tina jokingly admitted that her girls didn’t get their moves from her.