Ginuwine Gives Fans A First Glimpse Of His Newborn Granddaughter Sage Lotus

Ginuwine was all smiles as he announced the birth of his new granddaughter. Keep scrolling to see the cutie and to learn the incredible way the newborn was welcomed into the world!

On Wednesday (May 20), the famous singer posted this Instagram photo posing with his newborn granddaughter, Sage Lotus.

“My new Gb...Sage Lotus,” Ginuwine gushed in the caption of the image. “I love when [they’re] this age and [quiet] and so precious. Welcome to the World baby girl.”

Based on the photo, we think it’s safe to say that the 49-year-old entertainer and father of nine is basking in the glow of being a granddad.

Ginuwine’s ex-wife, Solé, also posted a sweet tribute to her new granddaughter, born on May 17. She also sang the praises of her daughter Cypress Soleil Lee.

“My baby had a baby,” she captioned a photo holding the sweet baby girl. “Words can’t describe the magic of assisting your arrival into the world. I love you so much!”