Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Heartbroken’ About Having To Put Her Wedding Plans On Hold

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The entertainer spoke to the 'Today Show.'

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Jennifer Lopez is feeling "heartbroken" about having to put her lavish wedding plans to Alex Rodriguez on hold.  

While speaking on the Today Show on Tuesday (May 26), the 50-year-old entertainer revealed that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has decided to postpone their nuptials. 

"You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out,” Jennifer shared. “I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans. “I'm also like, ‘You know what? God has a bigger plan.’”

Although there is no set date for the extravagant festivities, the bride-to-be does remain optimistic that their big day “could be better” than their original plans.

“Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be,” she proclaimed.

Fingers crossed that everything works out amazingly for the lovebirds, who have been quarantining together with their blended families.

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

